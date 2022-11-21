Virtuous Leadership Model founder, Havard, to lecture in Puerto Rico

Author and Virtuous Leadership Model Founder Alexandre Havard.

Author and Virtuous Leadership Model Founder Alexandre Havard will visit Puerto Rico by invitation from Liberty Business during a special event Nov. 29, the company announced.

Havard, who is visiting Puerto Rico for the first time, will present his lecture “Virtuous Leadership: A Guide to Achieve Personal Excellence,” in which he will discuss the importance of values as the foundation to achieve a successful business strategy.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for business owners in Puerto Rico to listen to an international expert in the topic of virtuous leadership in business. We believe they will obtain lots of valuable information and insights on how virtue can be a key to lead with joy, drive others to achieve greatness, make effective decisions, motivate people, and create a genuine corporate culture,” said Antonio Llona, vice president of Liberty Business.

Havard created the Virtuous Leadership Model, which promotes a philosophy that states that leadership and virtue are synonyms and that great leaders are the ones who live by the virtues of prudence, courage, self-control, justice, magnanimity, and humility.

Born and raised in Paris, Havard graduated from Descartes University in Paris and worked as a lawyer in Europe for many years before discovering his mission of motivating people to aim for nobility and generosity. He cofounded various virtuous leadership institutes throughout the entire world, including Paris, Washington, Brussels, Moscow, and Beirut.

A networking session and cocktail will follow Havard’s presentation. To reserve a space for this event, attendees can send an email to Liberty Business or call (787) 594-8547.