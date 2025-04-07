Visions Bridge launches with fractional executive services model

Olga Ramos, founder of Visions Bridge LLC

The new Puerto Rico firm helps businesses execute strategy with part-time leadership.

A new consulting firm is entering the market with a focus on helping businesses bridge the gap between strategic vision and execution. Visions Bridge LLC, founded by attorney and accountant Olga Ramos, officially launched in March to offer fractional executive services and strategic consulting aimed at driving transformation, growth and long-term sustainability.

The company’s model provides organizations with access to senior executive talent, such as a part-time chief operating officer, without the need for a full-time hire. Ramos describes the approach as particularly useful for organizations looking to lead specific projects or initiatives but lacking the internal capacity to do so.

“The fractional model is fairly new. It’s like having a part-time president leading a specific project or driving strategic initiatives for a set number of hours,” Ramos said in an interview with News is my Business. “Many organizations have great ideas, but they struggle to bring them to life. Visions Bridge was created to close that gap.”

Ramos brings more than 25 years of experience in organizational transformation, operations, financial management and talent development in both the private and nonprofit sectors.

Her previous leadership roles include serving at Walmart and Sam’s Club Puerto Rico, as well as president of the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, where she led multimillion-dollar operations and managed a team of more than 3,000 employees.

Visions Bridge offers customized solutions in several areas, including:

Fractional executive services, such as part-time chief operating officer roles for transformation initiatives.

Strategic planning and operational optimization, including process redesign and efficiency improvements.

Succession and leadership transition, with a focus on continuity and knowledge transfer.

Business development and restructuring, including innovation strategies and resource management.

Talent management and project execution, to support complex initiatives and build internal capacity.

In addition to its core team, the firm works with a network of experts and strategic consultants to deliver integrated solutions tailored to client needs.

Ramos said the firm is well positioned to support growing or evolving organizations, particularly those looking to diversify operations or scale efficiently.

“Our experience leading multimillion-dollar deals and complex transformations allows us to connect visionary ideas with concrete, measurable results,” she said.