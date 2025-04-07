Type to search

Featured Labor/HR

Visions Bridge launches with fractional executive services model

Maria Miranda April 7, 2025
Olga Ramos, founder of Visions Bridge LLC
Olga Ramos, founder of Visions Bridge LLC

The new Puerto Rico firm helps businesses execute strategy with part-time leadership.

A new consulting firm is entering the market with a focus on helping businesses bridge the gap between strategic vision and execution. Visions Bridge LLC, founded by attorney and accountant Olga Ramos, officially launched in March to offer fractional executive services and strategic consulting aimed at driving transformation, growth and long-term sustainability.

The company’s model provides organizations with access to senior executive talent, such as a part-time chief operating officer, without the need for a full-time hire. Ramos describes the approach as particularly useful for organizations looking to lead specific projects or initiatives but lacking the internal capacity to do so.

“The fractional model is fairly new. It’s like having a part-time president leading a specific project or driving strategic initiatives for a set number of hours,” Ramos said in an interview with News is my Business. “Many organizations have great ideas, but they struggle to bring them to life. Visions Bridge was created to close that gap.”

Ramos brings more than 25 years of experience in organizational transformation, operations, financial management and talent development in both the private and nonprofit sectors. 

Her previous leadership roles include serving at Walmart and Sam’s Club Puerto Rico, as well as president of the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, where she led multimillion-dollar operations and managed a team of more than 3,000 employees.

Visions Bridge offers customized solutions in several areas, including:

  • Fractional executive services, such as part-time chief operating officer roles for transformation initiatives.

  • Strategic planning and operational optimization, including process redesign and efficiency improvements.

  • Succession and leadership transition, with a focus on continuity and knowledge transfer.

  • Business development and restructuring, including innovation strategies and resource management.

  • Talent management and project execution, to support complex initiatives and build internal capacity.

In addition to its core team, the firm works with a network of experts and strategic consultants to deliver integrated solutions tailored to client needs.

Ramos said the firm is well positioned to support growing or evolving organizations, particularly those looking to diversify operations or scale efficiently.

“Our experience leading multimillion-dollar deals and complex transformations allows us to connect visionary ideas with concrete, measurable results,” she said.

Author Details
Maria Miranda
Author Details
Maria Miranda is an investigative reporter and editor with 20 years of experience in Puerto Rico’s English-language newspapers. In that capacity, she has worked on long-term projects and has covered breaking news under strict deadlines. She is proficient at mining data from public databases and interviewing people (both public figures and private sector individuals). She is also a translator, and has edited and translated an economy book on Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis. She worked as an interpreter for FEMA during the recent recovery efforts of Hurricane María and earned her FEMA badge.
http://newsismybusiness.com
mmiranda@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Global 1080 Business Solutions launches new consulting division
NIMB Staff July 11, 2024
The art of pricing: Crafting a strategy for small-business success in Puerto Rico
Contributor June 19, 2024
Puerto Rico Wire celebrates 69 years in the construction industry
NIMB Staff May 7, 2024
Switch consulting firm poised to expand to DomRep, other markets before ’23
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio May 19, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“A startup in Silicon Valley has two founders — a chief technology officer, the technical one, and a CEO, the businessperson. They’re very specific, very niche-focused. One can’t do what the other one does, and that’s why they’re together.

 

 

Here [in Puerto Rico], instead of having two founders, you have CEOs who are extremely good technically and who will develop the software, prepare the platform for deployment, design the go-to-market strategy, and will sell it, too. They know the technical part and the operational part. You don’t see that to that extent on the mainland. It’s very rare.”

– Héctor Jirau, executive director, Parallel18

 

Related Stories

Global 1080 Business Solutions launches new consulting division
The art of pricing: Crafting a strategy for small-business success in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Wire celebrates 69 years in the construction industry
Switch consulting firm poised to expand to DomRep, other markets before ’23
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.