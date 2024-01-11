Vitrina Solidaria invites people to explore self-employment, re-enter workforce

El Yunque Emprende business acceleration program focuses on education for the establishment of companies and/or businesses under a philosophy of solidarity economy with a focus on the El Yunque region.

Nonprofit organization Vitrina Solidaria put out a call to those looking to return to the workforce or or start their own businesses as part of their New Year’s resolutions to consider participating in its La Y programs in El Yunque and the El Yunque Emprende accelerator.

Executive Director Raquel Skerret-Escalera stated that both initiatives are complimentary, offering environmental-related specializations, and provide certifications and tools for employment or social entrepreneurship.

The trainings are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG – DR) Program and an agreement with the El Yunque National Forest, she said.

“The arrival of the New Year always motivates us to envision new goals and resolutions, so we invite people to give themselves the opportunity to train to get a new job or become self-employed in areas with a lot of market opportunities and benefits for the environment,” Skerret-Escalera said.

One of the most important requirements is that participants reside in one of 10 municipalities near the forest: Canóvanas, Loíza, Río Grande, Ceiba, Luquillo, Fajardo, Naguabo, Humacao, Juncos and Las Piedras.

“Investments in human capital, such as the Vitrina Solidaria programs, are essential for us to develop a green economy that benefits the community. Our collective is working to help transform the eastern region’s economy. We invite you to actively participate by investing in yourselves or in your businesses so that you can access this expanding economic activity,” said Keenan Adams, supervisor of El Yunque National Forest.

La Y in El Yunque, which is being developed in collaboration with YMCA San Juan, is a four-month program in which participants will learn about agroecology, renewable energy, outdoor recreation and sports. The program’s fifth edition starts in February, Skerret-Escalera said.

Upon completing the training hours, participants will receive certifications in beekeeping, environmental interpretation (NAI), community recreational leadership with an emphasis on special communities or introductory solar photovoltaic energy systems.

They can also earn credentials in first aid, CPR and defibrillator use. Participants also receive business training, leadership skills, technology education and conservation knowledge

The El Yunque Emprende business acceleration program focuses on education for the establishment of businesses with a focus on solidarity economy and the El Yunque region. The six-month program includes educational modules, mentorship and practical hours.

The third cycle is aimed at small to medium business owners and focuses on gastronomy, local production, circular economy or sustainable tourism. Participants will be divided into two groups that will be based in Juncos and Fajardo, Skerret-Escalera said.

The registration deadline for the El Yunque Emprende accelerator is Jan. 19, accessible here. The La Y program deadline is Jan. 26, with the application available here.