Volvo Car Puerto Rico ends 1st half of 2023 with record sales

Volvo Cars Puerto Rico on Kennedy Avenue.

Volvo Car Puerto Rico set a sales record in June with more than 90 cars sold, marking the brand’s best performance in 2023 and securing a total market share of more than 13% in the monthly sales report of the local premium segment.

Volvo Car reported that 72% of its sales were fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, signaling that “the electric future of the Swedish brand has arrived in Puerto Rico.”

“Electrification and sustainability are the great commitments of the brand, which has the ambition of having an inventory of 100% electric products by 2030,” the dealership stated in a release.

“We’re very happy with these results from VV Autos. Electrification for us is a reality and this result in Puerto Rico proves that our strategy is not wrong,” said Tarcísio Triviño, general director of Importers at Volvo Car Latin America.

In the second half of 2023, Volvo Cars Puerto Rico will launch its first Night Sales Event, on Aug. 17. Its showroom in San Juan will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., allowing participants to take their favorite Volvo model for a test drive after work.