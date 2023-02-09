Walgreens looks to expand supplier base through virtual summit

The summit will focus on products across grocery and household, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and general merchandise, among other categories. (Credit: Business Wire)

Retailer Walgreens announced it will hold a Supplier Diversity Summit, a virtual showcase for diverse businesses and entrepreneurs to share their retail offerings.

The virtual event, taking place the week of March 28, provides diverse vendors the opportunity to connect with the Walgreens merchandising team, share their products, and receive feedback with the goal of being stocked on Walgreens shelves in their local areas.

The Supplier Diversity Summit aims to bring diverse businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, to evaluate opportunities to build more locally relevant and diverse product offerings for Walgreens customers and deeper collaboration with new suppliers for the future.

“This event is for any interested supplier, including suppliers from Puerto Rico, and is being led at the corporate level,” Eileen Ortega, director of operations for Walgreens Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands told News is my Business.

During the virtual summit, Walgreens will work to increase sourcing from suppliers that are at least 51 percent owned, operated, and managed by individuals who are disadvantaged, disabled, military veterans, LGBTQ+, minorities, and/or women.

“Meeting the needs of our diverse patients and customers is imperative to our role as America’s community healthcare destination,” said Alethia Jackson, senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance. “We are looking forward to connecting with diverse suppliers that will ensure our shelves benefit everyone, providing a wider selection of products and services.”

The summit will focus on products across grocery and household, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and general merchandise, among other categories. Vendors can find additional information about the virtual event and apply to join here.