Walmart announces 3rd edition of ‘Open Call Puerto Rico’ event

September 9, 2020 142

Walmart Puerto Rico announced that the third edition of the “Open Call Puerto Rico” event, and local suppliers will have from Sept. 8-25 to complete the process and present their locally sourced products and goods to Walmart and Amigo store buyers.

This year’s Open Call will be held virtually, said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of corporate affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“The Open Call is a great local support program dedicated to creating bridges and opening doors for hundreds of companies established here to sell their products in our stores. This initiative seeks to support the purchase of products manufactured, made or cultivated on the island, which results in stimulating commercial activity and creating the jobs that the economy so badly needs,” said Mercado, adding that the company added more than 45 local suppliers after the first two editions.

“Walmart Puerto Rico continues at a steady pace with this third edition of Open Call Puerto Rico to meet the goal of increasing the sales of products from Puerto Rico suppliers by an additional $20 million by 2023,” said Jenniffer Garland, senior director of Walmart Puerto Rico

At present, 80% of the products in the stores are locally sourced. Walmart invests $1.6 billion in annual purchases from approximately 200 suppliers, distributors and companies located in Puerto Rico, executives said.

Individual virtual meetings with buyers from Walmart and Amigo stores to present products and negotiate contracts will be Oct. 28-29.