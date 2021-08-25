Walmart announces flu shots for 2021-2022 season are available in Puerto Rico

There are 21 Walmart and Amigo Supermarkets pharmacies islandwide that are providing the vaccine at a low cost and without an appointment.

As part of its commitment to the health and well-being of the communities on the island, Walmart Puerto Rico announced that the annual flu shots for the 2021-2022 season, which is about to begin, are now available in its local pharmacies.

“Our customers can take advantage of getting vaccinated against influenza when they visit our stores to buy food or other merchandise,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs, who indicated that currently, there are 21 Walmart and Amigo Supermarkets pharmacies islandwide that are providing the vaccine at a low cost and without an appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive a flu shot annually. Additionally, the CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone over the age of 12, especially as cases are on the rise.

“Our Walmart pharmacies offer both vaccines, and customers can receive both at the same time, if they choose,” Mercado said.

“It is important that we don’t drop our guard with our health this year. The annual flu shot, and the COVID-19 vaccines are preventative measures that are vital to keeping our communities healthy,” she said.

“It’s on all of us to do our part and the availability of both vaccines in the pharmacies within our stores is just another way in which and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives,” Mercado added.

Flu shots at Walmart are administered by certified pharmacists and health professionals.