Type to search

In-Brief

Walmart announces flu shots for 2021-2022 season are available in Puerto Rico

Contributor August 25, 2021
There are 21 Walmart and Amigo Supermarkets pharmacies islandwide that are providing the vaccine at a low cost and without an appointment.

As part of its commitment to the health and well-being of the communities on the island, Walmart Puerto Rico announced that the annual flu shots for the 2021-2022 season, which is about to begin, are now available in its local pharmacies.

“Our customers can take advantage of getting vaccinated against influenza when they visit our stores to buy food or other merchandise,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs, who indicated that currently, there are 21 Walmart and Amigo Supermarkets pharmacies islandwide that are providing the vaccine at a low cost and without an appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive a flu shot annually. Additionally, the CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone over the age of 12, especially as cases are on the rise.

“Our Walmart pharmacies offer both vaccines, and customers can receive both at the same time, if they choose,” Mercado said.

“It is important that we don’t drop our guard with our health this year. The annual flu shot, and the COVID-19 vaccines are preventative measures that are vital to keeping our communities healthy,” she said.

“It’s on all of us to do our part and the availability of both vaccines in the pharmacies within our stores is just another way in which and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives,” Mercado added.

Flu shots at Walmart are administered by certified pharmacists and health professionals.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Vaccination is a life and death decision
Contributor August 12, 2021
Survey: Business travelers believe pandemic, travel restrictions have affected job effectiveness
Contributor August 11, 2021
Small inn owners: Executive Order falls short in two areas for tourism sector
Contributor August 9, 2021
MCS Foundation invests $452K in mental health projects with 10 entities
Contributor July 14, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Vaccination is a life and death decision
Survey: Business travelers believe pandemic, travel restrictions have affected job effectiveness
Small inn owners: Executive Order falls short in two areas for tourism sector
MCS Foundation invests $452K in mental health projects with 10 entities
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.