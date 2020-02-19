Walmart Foundation donates $200K to American Red Cross

February 19, 2020 188

The Walmart Foundation recently donated of $200,000 to the American Red Cross in support of the organization’s response to help families affected by earthquakes in the island’s southwestern region.

So far, the Red Cross has delivered more than 90,000 personal hygiene items and supplies to evacuees and has provided financial assistance to more than 1,300 families whose homes suffered major damage or collapsed.

Likewise, it has offered more than 11,690 mental health, health and spiritual care services to people.

On the other hand, at the local level, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Supermercados Amigo support the annual “Donate your Change” campaign to benefit the services offered by the Red Cross in Puerto Rico for disasters that occur daily on the island.

As a result, last season, the campaign raised more than $378,000 for the organization, Walmart confirmed.