Walmart to invest $10M to reopen Humacao Supercenter on April 11

Walmart Puerto Rico is investing $10 million in the reconstruction of the Humacao Supercenter located in Plaza Real, whose facilities were severely damaged by Hurricane María last September, Iván Báez, director of Public and Government Affairs confirmed.

The reopening of the Walmart Supercenter, scheduled for April 11, represents the creation of 500 direct jobs in this area.

“The company has spared no resources to restore its operations as quickly as possible to continue offering residents of the area a variety of general merchandise of the best quality, including products harvested, processed or manufactured on the island, at low prices,” said Báez.

In addition to repairing the interior and exterior of the 155,000 square-foot structure that was practically destroyed, the $10 million investment includes the purchase and installation of equipment and signage, among others.

“The reconstruction of these facilities confirms our commitment to helping Puerto Rico recover as quickly as possible,” Báez added.

Given that the reconstruction of the store would take several months, last November, Walmart constructed and opened a temporary pharmacy on the premises of this store to respond to the urgent need of the communities of the area for continuing to obtain their medicines after the passage of Hurricane María.

Humacao Mayor Marcelo Trujillo said, “the reopening of the Walmart store in Humacao fills us with joy and hope. The actions carried out for the recovery of our city today pays off with the announcement that Walmart will return to operate and open its doors to our citizens and neighboring towns. This news should fill us all with positivism because it brings economic development and restores confidence in the market for new developments in the Humacao area.”

The Walmart Supercenter in Humacao will have deli, rotisserie, pastry, meat department, pharmacy, vision center, supermarket, general merchandise, and different concessionaires.

“The reopening of this Walmart Supercenter, located in one of the areas most devastated by María, demonstrates once again our interest to continue contributing to the socioeconomic development of Puerto Rico to improve the quality of life and contribute to the well-being of the communities,” said Báez.