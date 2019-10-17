Walmart invests $6.5M to remodel Supercenter in Canóvanas

October 17, 2019 223

Retailer Walmart announced that as part of its commitment to job creation and retention, the support to local industry and the promotion of commercial activity, it has invested $6.5 million in the remodeling of its Supercenter in Plaza Canóvanas.

“We have been serving Puerto Rico for 27 years and contributing to its socioeconomic development,” said Iván Báez, Walmart Puerto Rico’s director of public affairs and government relations.

“With this remodeling, in addition to continuing to strive to offer our customers the best shopping experience and a wide variety of quality merchandise at the best prices — including products harvested, processed or manufactured on the island — we continue betting on the future of Puerto Rico and the well-being of its communities,” Báez said.

After the remodel, the 150,000 square foot Canóvanas Supercenter features new exterior and interior painting and signage, as well as a brighter indoor environment and lower shelves that will allow customers to see the rest of the store from where they are located.

On the other hand, the renovation included the expansion of the deli and bakery area, and the modernization and updating of the electronics, jewelry, hardware, pharmacy, apparel and money center departments, among others.

The remodeled Supercenter offers more quantity and variety of merchandise and, as part of the changes to provide greater convenience to customers, the store now has self-checkout terminals to process and pay for purchases more quickly, the executive said.

“The investment in the upgrading of the Canóvanas Supercenter is another way of corresponding and thanking the support that Puerto Rican families have given us during the almost three decades that we have been operating on the island,” said Báez.

The remodeling of the Canóvanas store was announced in April, when the retailer also unveiled planes to revamp its store in Barceloneta as well as Amigo Supermarkets in Guaynabo and Guayama.