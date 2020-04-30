Walmart PR presents ¡Vive Mejor #EnCasa! virtual wellness fair

April 30, 2020 186

Looking to continue promoting the stay-at-home call to avoid the spread of COVID-19 on the island, Walmart Puerto Rico organized a virtual wellness fair with a variety of educational and entertainment content for all members of the Puerto Rican families.

“¡Vive Mejor #EnCasa! consists of a series of videos through which expert resources on different topics related to physical and mental wellness will offer orientation and demonstrations to educate and entertain the public during quarantine,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, about this initiative, which will be available on @YosoyWalmartPR Facebook account and Walmart’s recently launched Instagram account, @Yosoywalmartpr.

Both pages seek to “celebrate the Walmart community including its customers, associates, families and organizations dedicated to working for Puerto Rico,” she said.

“This virtual fair is another of the initiatives that we have developed as part of our commitment to the well-being of the communities on the Island, especially during these times. Our interest is to provide families with options to enjoy activities that help them take care of their physical and mental health and awaken their creativity so that they remain busy to better face challenging situations as the one we are experiencing,” Mercado said.

Among other topics, the “¡Vive Mejor #EnCasa!” virtual fair includes yoga sessions, routines of different types of exercises, tips on beauty, hygiene and pet care. It will also offer activities and games for the little ones, homemade treatments for personal care and basic concepts about decoration.

The group of experts that will participate in this virtual fair includes: Josette Pagán, known for providing practical solutions to health, beauty and home situations; Gretchen Vidal, Zumba certified instructor; Luis Cruz, personal trainer; Familia Uno y Media, games and crafts for children; Verónica González, creative designer; Carola Rivera, Yoga instructor; and Elisa de la Rosa, founder of The Bag PR brand, and Viviana Rivera, founder of Toy Doggie pet supplies, both suppliers of Walmart in Puerto Rico.

Clinical psychologists of the SEPI group, Amarilis Ramos and Legna Ortega, will offer advice on how to manage children and people with autism disorder during quarantine.