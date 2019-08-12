Walmart Puerto Rico chosen to expand Sofía Vergara’s collection

August 12, 2019 79

Walmart Puerto Rico recently unveiled the clothing collection of entrepreneur and actress Sofía Vergara, which is expanding its reach and distribution.

The chain stores in Puerto Rico are the first and only to have the Sofía Jeans collection available for sale in the nation, the retailer said.

“We’re proud that Walmart Puerto Rico was chosen for the expansion of the clothing collection of Sofía Vergara, who we admire as an actress and entrepreneur,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“We’re very excited to bring Puerto Rican women more options and, at the same time, continue to support and celebrate women in all their facets,” said Mercado, adding that Vergara participated together with Walmart in the design of the pieces, getting involved in the selection of the styles, colors and materials of the collection, among other aspects.

Sofía Jeans, the Sofia Vergara clothing collection exclusive of the chain focused on the comfort of women of different sizes, silhouettes and ages includes jeans, pants, skirts, jacket and tops at affordable prices.

The line offers countless pieces made of high-quality materials in sizes ranging from 0 to 20 in pants and skirts, and up to 3X in tops, so that all women can be fashionable and celebrate their bodies.

Along with the Sofía Jeans collection, Walmart Puerto Rico stores will also have the actress’s perfumes for sale: “Sofia,” “Love by Sofía Vergara,” “So very Sofía,” “Tempting” and the most recent, “Tempting Paradise.”

For the fall season, the Sofia Jeans collection includes 17 styles of jeans in 38 colors and eight styles of shirts in 29 colors.