Walmart Puerto Rico launches sports campaign to promote healthy living

Coral Cummings, director of government relations and public affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, speaks during the launch of the “Descubre el atleta en ti” campaign.

The initiative features athletes and school visits to promote fitness and personal growth.

Walmart Puerto Rico has launched “Descubre el atleta en ti” (“Discover the Athlete in You”), an islandwide initiative aimed at encouraging people to incorporate sports and exercise into their daily lives as a means of personal growth and community well-being.

The first phase of the campaign includes a multimedia rollout featuring videos of notable Puerto Rican athletes sharing how sports impacted their lives. Participants include former Major League Baseball player Carlos Beltrán, beach volleyball gold medalist María González, Olympian Luis Joel Castro, and basketball players from the Gigantes de Carolina.

The campaign’s goal is to inspire viewers to explore physical activities that suit their interests and to embrace the values often developed through sports, such as discipline, perseverance and leadership.

“At Walmart Puerto Rico, we believe that sports are a pillar of society due to their positive impact on people’s lives,” said Coral Cummings, director of government relations and public affairs. “Sports, from an early age or at any stage of life, provide us with essential values for human and collective development, such as discipline, respect, effort, perseverance, leadership, personal improvement and social skills.”

“Descubre el atleta en ti” will be promoted through traditional and digital media, community billboards and social media platforms. In addition to public messaging, the initiative includes an educational outreach component with visits to schools and communities throughout the island.

Those events will feature wellness professionals and athletes offering practical tools and personal stories to help young people find forms of physical activity that fit their lifestyles.

Walmart Puerto Rico has partnered with nonprofits and government agencies — including the Department of Education — to broaden the campaign’s reach, particularly among students.

The initiative builds on Walmart’s ongoing support of sports programs in Puerto Rico. The company has previously sponsored teams such as the Gigantes de Carolina, Cangrejeros de Santurce, Atléticos de San Germán and Vaqueros de Bayamón, as well as organizations like the JJ Barea Foundation and the Carlos Beltrán Academy.

“We invite the community to learn about the stories of our athletes and other sports professionals, and to discover how practicing a sport or physical activity can transform their lives,” Cummings said.