Walmart Puerto Rico sells Amigo stores, will invest $57M in upgrades

Walmart Puerto Rico announced plans to revamp its network of 25stores and clubs across the island through a $57 million investment that will bring new technologies and equipment to the island.

The investment in existing Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations is part of a broader strategy focused on improving the company’s core assets in Puerto Rico.

Additionally, Walmart has agreed to sell its chain of 11 Amigo Supermarkets to Pueblo Supermarkets.

Walmart’s $57 million store modernization plan will see the arrival of new equipment at more than two-dozen locationsacross the island. These improvements will include new checkout stations and cash registers, upgraded store pick-up facilities, and enhanced kitchen equipment, refrigeration, air conditioning systems and infrastructure.

“Walmart has been an important partner in the developmentof the Puerto Rican economy for more than 30 years, and we are now planning for the future with this multimillion-dollar investment,” said Iván Báez, Walmart’s director of Public and Government Affairs. “The investments we introduce at our stores and clubs will improve our customers’ shopping experience so they can continue to save money and time, helping them to live better.”

The sale of Walmart’s Amigo chain will see Pueblo Supermarkets assume ownership of 11 grocery stores located in the towns of Bayamon, Toa Baja, Caguas, Luquillo, Rio Piedras, Juncos, Guaynabo, Guayama, Fajardo and San Lorenzo. All 11 stores will continue to operate under the Amigo brand, and Amigo employees will have an opportunity to retain their positions with Pueblo.

“We are grateful to the 1,100 associates who have worked at the Amigo chain over all these years. Pueblo’s intention is to retain most of Amigo associates.” said Báez.

Walmart Puerto Rico operates 18 stores under the Supercenter and Division 1 store formats, 7 Sam’s Clubs, and one distribution center. All told, the company employs more than 13,000 people on the island. Additionally, Walmart supported more than 600 local suppliers to the tune of $1.7 billion in purchases in 2021.