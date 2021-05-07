Type to search

Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at 27 pharmacies in Puerto Rico

Contributor May 7, 2021
Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced that COVID-19 immunizations are now available in 27 pharmacies in Puerto Rico.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-in and scheduled appointments, providing options for customers and employees to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials.

Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across Puerto Rico, the company said.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club, the retailer said.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue to work to increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide and Puerto Rico,” the company said.

