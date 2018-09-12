Walmart Puerto Rico opens training academy in Cayey for associates

September 12, 2018 33

With the objective of providing its associates with the knowledge and skills to succeed and advance in the labor field, and at the same time, offer a better shopping experience to consumers, Walmart announced the opening of the Walmart Academy in Puerto Rico, located at the facilities of the Cayey Supercenter.

The Academy was inaugurated during the graduation of the 59 associate department managers and hourly supervisors who participated in the first session of the training program.

The Academy, which will serve all Walmart stores on the island, will offer training in areas of study that include: leadership, merchandising, operations, technology and customer service, as well as specific issues related to the operations of the departments.

“We know that skills training increases productivity, confidence and knowledge of our associates, leads to greater satisfaction, personal and professional growth, and allows people interested in belonging to the company to recognize that it is a good decision to come to work to Walmart because they will develop a professional career,” said Del Sloneker, vice president, Walmart Puerto Rico.

“To grow as associates and as a company in today’s changing world requires new skills and the ability to meet the needs of customers who have more shopping options than ever before. Therefore, we invest in training our associates so that they can develop to their fullest potential and thus our company can build a stronger talent pipeline to be successful,” said Sloneker.

The trainings that will be offered at the Academy are part of a new comprehensive training program created by Walmart for associates at all levels, from entry-level supervision positions to the regional general manager. Hourly frontline supervisors and department managers will attend a two-week training program at the Academy’s facilities as part of this program.

The first week is dedicated to retail fundamentals and acquisition of core retail skills, while the second week is dedicated to training on the sales floor to obtain the knowledge and skills to run the specific department where the associate works.

“The graduates of the Academy will have the skills and confidence to lead departments with outstanding performance, lead people and provide an excellent customer experience,” said Rosana Meléndez, senior director of Human Resources in Puerto Rico.

Among others, the benefits of having an academy in Puerto Rico include: accessibility for training, offering an area so that they can focus solely on training for two weeks, while using a real Walmart sales floor as a training environment.

Currently, the Academy has some 2,900 square feet and has the capacity to train up to 90 associates weekly. As part of the inauguration in Cayey, Walmart made $5,000 in donations to schools and other organizations in this municipality.

The Academy in Puerto Rico is the 197th that offers this program in the United States market.