WAPA TV joins Evertec in ‘ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico’ campaign

Evertec and WAPA TV executives and personalities announce the week-long initiative.

WAPA TV is joining Evertec’s “ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico” initiative to promote the growth of nonprofit organizations on the island.

To mark the recent re-launch of the ATH and ATH Móvil brands, the companies came together to launch the “ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico Week” with a contest in which nonprofits registered to receive donations through the ATH Móvil app via the “Donate” feature will have an opportunity to win a bonus of $5,000 from Evertec.

The contest, which runs Nov. 15-19, seeks to increase awareness and exposure of local nonprofits on the island and offer visibility to the work they do for the socio-economic well-being of Puerto Rico, the two entities said.

“Technology unites us and brings us closer. ATH Móvil has transformed and facilitated the way payments are made on the island, said Alexandra López Soler, Evertec’s chief marketing officer.

“Today, we’re focusing our efforts on promoting the ‘Donate’ functionality within ATH Movil that allows individuals to send money to nonprofits in an immediate and easy manner. Since this service was launched, we’ve made it easier for nonprofit organizations to raise funds, so they continue to grow and expand their operations which are essential during critical times when the island needs them most,” she said, adding that more than 700 nonprofits that support a variety of causes of great socio-economic impact on the island are registered in the ATH Móvil app’s “Donate” feature.

“Through ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico, we want to highlight, provide visibility and continue to support the great work these nonprofits perform,” she said.

The initiative is designed as a contest in which the public will have the opportunity to donate to active nonprofits. At the end of the week, the six nonprofits that receive the most donations will each receive a $5,000 bonus from Evertec, the company confirmed.

To increase exposure and raise the most funds possible, WAPA TV personalities from TV shows including “Noticentro al Amanecer,” “Pégate al Mediodía,” “Viva la Tarde,” “Lo Sé Todo” and “Guerreros” will promote the efforth during the week to urge ATH users to make donations to the nonprofits selected by each of the TV shows and also support their favorite organizations.

The list of nonprofits includes: Adopta Ahora, an organization dedicated to promoting the adoption of kids ages six to 17; Colitas Sonrientes, focused on helping rescued dogs and cats find loving homes; Familias Capaces, dedicated to strengthening family relationships; Hogar Ruth, dedicated to providing shelter to women and their children who are victims of domestic violence; and Extra Bases, an organization founded by baseball great Carlos Delgado that helps supports services to Puerto Rico’s youth.

“Our commitment goes beyond the screen. We have the responsibility to benefit and support the community through a variety of ways,” said William Ortiz, digital sales manager for WAPA TV.

“This is one of them, as we invite our viewers and digital platform followers to make a difference by sending their contributions to foundations and nonprofits that are in great need of the generosity of others to provide continuity to their services,” he said.

“During this week, our programs will give exposure to nonprofits that target diverse causes, and we trust that the results will be of great benefit to these organizations,” Ortiz added.