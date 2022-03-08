Type to search

Featured Nonprofit organizations

WCK, Marc Anthony Foundation seek to fund network of community kitchens

Contributor March 8, 2022
The kitchens must be set up to serve children and youth under the age of 18.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Maestro Cares Foundation have teamed up to provide funding, consulting, and training to establish a network of community kitchens in Puerto Rico that can serve children and youth under the age of 18, the nonprofits announced.

The Maestro Cares Foundation, co-founded by singer Marc Anthony and businessman Henry Cárdenas in conjunction with WCK, is offering grants of between $30,000 and $50,000 for nonprofit organizations and community groups in Puerto Rico to help them build and/or remodel community kitchens and dining rooms.

“This so they serve children and youth under 18 years of age with ongoing food services and that they can also be used for emergency food efforts of the community in times of crisis, under the umbrella of the WCK Community Kitchens program,” the nonprofits stated in a press release.

The applications window will be open through April 5, 2022. Eligible applicants are organizations serving children and youth under the age of 18, nonprofits, community groups and associations with a 501(c)3 classification dedicated to producing and/or distributing food.

“These grants help in the construction or renovation of kitchens and dining rooms, providing financing for kitchen, office and security equipment, as well as supporting the development of their infrastructure,” said Mikol Hoffman, director of WCK Food Producers.

“This initiative will create a network of community kitchens capable of addressing the daily nutritional and food needs of young people around Puerto Rico, and of providing a food response in times of emergency,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.