WCK, Marc Anthony Foundation seek to fund network of community kitchens

The kitchens must be set up to serve children and youth under the age of 18.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Maestro Cares Foundation have teamed up to provide funding, consulting, and training to establish a network of community kitchens in Puerto Rico that can serve children and youth under the age of 18, the nonprofits announced.

The Maestro Cares Foundation, co-founded by singer Marc Anthony and businessman Henry Cárdenas in conjunction with WCK, is offering grants of between $30,000 and $50,000 for nonprofit organizations and community groups in Puerto Rico to help them build and/or remodel community kitchens and dining rooms.

“This so they serve children and youth under 18 years of age with ongoing food services and that they can also be used for emergency food efforts of the community in times of crisis, under the umbrella of the WCK Community Kitchens program,” the nonprofits stated in a press release.

The applications window will be open through April 5, 2022. Eligible applicants are organizations serving children and youth under the age of 18, nonprofits, community groups and associations with a 501(c)3 classification dedicated to producing and/or distributing food.

“These grants help in the construction or renovation of kitchens and dining rooms, providing financing for kitchen, office and security equipment, as well as supporting the development of their infrastructure,” said Mikol Hoffman, director of WCK Food Producers.

“This initiative will create a network of community kitchens capable of addressing the daily nutritional and food needs of young people around Puerto Rico, and of providing a food response in times of emergency,” he said.