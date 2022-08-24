Web3 Hackathon slated for Aug. 25-28 in Bayamón

The hackathon will be hosted at the Engine 4 Coworking Space building in Bayamón.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) – Blockchain Initiative, the Evolving Space Group, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) and the Center for Entrepreneurs of Puerto Rico (CPE, in its Spanish abbreviation) are collaborating to host the first Web3 Hackathon in Puerto Rico, a four-day event from Aug 25-28.

The hackathon will be hosted at the Engine 4 Coworking Space building in Bayamón, where participants will be tasked with the design and development of a variety of blockchain applications.

Teams will also be responsible for the documentation relevant to their projects, and they will have the opportunity to present their prototypes to professional judges and other stakeholders for cash prizes.

“The purpose of the event is to showcase the usefulness and practicality of blockchain technologies in challenges executed mainly, but not exclusively, by Puerto Rico’s local professionals pursuing careers in software development, computer science, or engineering,” organizers stated.

Participants will work on unique blockchain-based projects using established protocols or creating their own with the end goal of providing useful tools and applications to businesses and general consumers. Informative and technical presentations from established entrepreneurs and sponsoring companies will also be featured.

Finally, a job fair will also be hosted during the event for the participants to network and identify career enhancing opportunities within the island, supporting the local economy. Leaders in the blockchain space will be attending the event, in representation of local crypto and blockchain companies.

“Web3 is projected to grow at an exponential rate and become a multi-trillion-dollar market during this decade. Universities in Puerto Rico produce over 26,000 STEM graduates every year,” said Ramesh Ramadoss, co-chair of the IEEE Blockchain Initiative.

“Through bootcamps and hackathons, we plan to educate and train these graduates free-of- cost on relevant software technologies. Our goal is to create the workforce needed to seize this Web3 business opportunity and help grow the Island’s economy to a prosperous future,” he said.

“Puerto Rico is in an ideal position to participate in this industry and reap significant benefits out of the impact to be achieved not just nationally, but globally,” the organizers noted.

In the past few years cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have sparked general interest and the relocation of capital investments. But beyond the financial implications, both businesses and consumers need to understand that blockchain ecosystems enable much more through transparent, trustworthy, and permissionless interactions.

The Web3 Hackathon seeks to show what is possible through tangible user-friendly products that can be virtually created and/or used by anyone with an idea and the drive to make it happen, organizers noted.