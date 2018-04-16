Weekend Wheels: ’18 Eclipse Cross brings iconic moniker back to market

Building on a history of style, technology and fun-to-drive dynamics, the Eclipse moniker is back in the form of a Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV), which this media outlet recently had the opportunity to test drive on Puerto Rico’s roads.

For years, the Eclipse sports car was one of Mitsubishi’s best-selling and iconic vehicles, as it had a reputation of being fun to drive, which is still alive in the new CUV model. The new kid on the block is a fusion of sharp coupe looks and dynamic SUV mobility with signature Mitsubishi styling, technology and driving confidence.

The 2018 Eclipse Cross is the ideal combination of comfort, practicality, elegance, and technology. Among its features a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo- engine that provides both strong torque and better fuel efficiency with 152 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 184 lb.-ft. of torque at 2,000 rpm., a dual-pane, power-sliding panoramic roof, a 7-inch smartphone link thin display audio with touchpad controller, a Head-Up Display (HUD), among many other features.

“For that consumer who is looking for style, technology, safety, comfort and having all the attributes of an SUV, Eclipse Cross is the perfect alternative when it comes to making an investment in a new vehicle,” said Shintaro Hirano, president of Mitsubishi Motor Caribbean Inc.

Coupe-like styling in a CUV package

At first glance, it’s impossible not to notice the Eclipse Cross 2018’s stylized exterior. Mitsubishi describes the inspiration for the exterior styling of the all-new Eclipse Cross is that of a runner in the “Get Set” position.

“They are crouched down in their lane and on their mark, muscles are defined, energy evident and movement is dynamic. Watching a runner in the set position is highly anticipatory, and such is the emotion while looking at the Eclipse Cross,” Mitsubishi said upon describing the CUV.

The Eclipse Cross’ coupe form is distinguished by: its wedge profile with distinctive beltline and strong character line; a forward raked rear window; the angular rear gate and short overhang; and beefy fenders projecting the image of a powerful athlete.

The dynamic and characteristic rear design is distinguished by the almost cubist styling created around the high-mounted, stretched rear lamps and by how it horizontally divides the forward-rake rear window into two.

This media outlet drove the model that features a new exterior color, “Red Diamond,” a premium metallic paint that comes from a newly developed painting process that creates a high intensity and brightness, the automaker said.

High-quality and sporty interior

The interior of the Eclipse Cross represents a new design direction for Mitsubishi with a quality and refinement that has never been seen before. The cockpit style interior wraps around the driver for a sporty feel, with no compromise on the detail.

Almost immediately noticed once inside the Eclipse Cross is a high-resolution, thin display on top of the instrument panel. This 7-inch monitor is used to control the audio system and is able to connect to your smartphone. Apple CarPlay support and Android Auto compatible, the system can control apps via voice recognition through Google Assistant or Siri.

The smartphone link display can also be controlled with a touchpad controller, which allows for tap/swipe operation and ease of use while driving.

Another new interior feature for the Eclipse Cross is a full-color HUD that provides the driver with real-time vehicle information. The system consists of a full color LCD display that is mounted just beyond the steering wheel and close to the driver’s line of sight, allowing easier driving by minimizing the change of eye focus length.

HUD provides driving information and critical safety messages to the driver, such as: speed, cruise control setting, forward collision mitigation warnings, lane departure warnings and paddle shift gear position.

The HUD system is standard on SEL models. The display includes an up/down switch that allows the driver to lower the display into the dash if desired — a perk for shorter drivers — and brightness and height adjustment switches.

Also new for the brand and found in the Eclipse Cross is a panoramic sunroof with dual-pane, large power sliding glass panels, with both tilt and slide capability. The front panel can open up to 17 inches.

On the road — whether it is a flat, straight highway, or a curvy rural route — the Eclipse Cross’ S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system means control and stability.

The Eclipse Cross is offered in four models: the base ES, LE, SE and SEL.