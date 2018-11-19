Weekend Wheels: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has all ‘bells & whistles’ of luxury car

November 19, 2018 128

This weekend, this media outlet got behind the wheel of the rugged-yet-sophisticated 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, confirming that it’s as impressive for its unparalleled force, as it is technologically savvy and surprisingly good on gas.

During our three-day adventure, we really put the iconic vehicle’s features and power to the test, by taking a daytrip to El Cerro de Mandy, a restaurant that sits atop a mountain in San Lorenzo.

The Rubicon features a 2.0L Direct-Injection Turbo engine delivers 295 pound-feet of torque, indispensable to crawl up the last 300 feet up the mountain — which are completely unpaved and covered in rocks.

To make it up there, we engaged the Rubicon’s 4×4 capabilities to take on those kinds of off-road trails. Its Tru-Lok feature allows the driver to distribute and lock power evenly among all wheels “for ultimate traction during low-speed rock crawling,” as automaker Chrysler describes.

Pushing the dashboard-mounted sway bar button allows the Rubicon’s front wheels to drop and compress. A heavy-duty 4:1 low-range transfer case delivers outstanding torque and low-speed control for impressive off-road performance, necessary to handle some of Puerto Rico’s challenging mountain roads.

Another feature worth mentioning is the Rubicon’s fuel efficiency. During our test drive, we went from San Juan to San Lorenzo and back (covering about 65 miles round-trip,) took a ride out to the Premium Outlets in Barceloneta (another 75 or so miles to and from San Juan) and headed east to Luquillo (adding another 60 miles or so to the odometer) and still had more than a quarter-tank of gas left. The automaker attributes the Rubicon’s good-on-gas capabilities to its new engine, which it says improves city fuel efficiency by 35 percent.

Inside, the Rubicon showcases some serious finesse with a slew of state-of-the art technology and connectivity features — from its customizable 8.4-inch display that integrates Jeep’s signature UConnect system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian satellite service.

The Rubicon also allows the driver to tailor their personal settings and graphics, as well as get detailed information about what they’re listening to — song and artist — when their device is connected, as well as station details when listening to the radio.

All in all, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the ideal combination of a potent vehicle that provides a sense of safety, while integrating stylish and creature-comfort features that make the driver hit the road — a lot!

For information on pricing and availability, click HERE.