Wellness Direct Services launches to deliver meds to the elderly in 48 hrs.

August 17, 2018 167

Puerto Rican entrepreneur Ana H. Rivera-Nieves announced the launch of Wellness Direct Services, the only company in Puerto Rico that delivers health and wellness products to the elderly in 48 hours, either in their homes, places of care, or where they need it.

The company, based in Caguas, opened with a $500,000 investment and created 13 direct and indirect jobs.

“Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic map has changed drastically and we have to adapt to this new reality,” said Rivera-Nieves.

“If there is an area in which these social changes are palpable, it is in the island’s largest demographic: people in the Golden Age. This service is born after much analysis that indicates that this is an urgent need, particularly in many regions of the island where access to these types of products is almost impossible,” the entrepreneur said.

According to the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, some 138,956 seniors lived alone in 2015. Similarly, more than 40 percent of older adults in Puerto Rico suffer from six to 21 diseases. The most prevalent are: hypertension, metabolic disorder, diabetes, hypothyroidism, anemia and urinary tract infections.

“We all know that now all these numbers have soared, particularly post Hurricane María,” she said.

Wellness Direct Services has a catalog of more than 25,000 products and islandwide distribution capacity. It comes to fill the needs of nursing homes and the general population that needs a consistent supply of medical, nutritional and wellness materials, without having to leave their home. WDS accepts traditional Medicare.

The client, care home or primary caregiver of the patient only has to call 787- 644-3002, order the products they need and receive them at their address within 48 hours.