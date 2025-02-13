Type to search

Wendy’s invests $1.5M to open 84th restaurant in Puerto Rico

February 13, 2025
General Contractor Group, a Puerto Rican company, built the restaurant, which has a capacity of 40 diners.

The new Bayamón location adds 34 jobs and expands Wendy’s support for local suppliers.

Wendy’s Puerto Rico has inaugurated its 84th restaurant in the Pájaros neighborhood of Bayamón, investing $1.5 million and creating 34 new jobs.

The new location aligns with the brand’s commitment to fresh ingredients, including locally sourced products. Jorge Colón-Gerena, CEO of Grupo Colón Gerena, which operates the franchise, highlighted the company’s ongoing growth strategy.

“At Grupo Colón Gerena we have a great commitment to continued growth because with the opening of each of our restaurants, we give life to the mission of continuing to generate jobs, providing growth opportunities to our employees, in addition to strengthening investment in local industries. But beyond that, we also impact the communities,” Colón-Gerena said.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant features three digital kiosks for ordering, a drive-thru and service through Uber Eats and Yibzer, with a designated mobile pick-up area. It can accommodate 40 diners. The location was built by General Contractor Group, a Puerto Rican firm.

Lizmarie Medina, chief marketing officer of Grupo Colón Gerena, emphasized the company’s continued investment in local suppliers.

“The new restaurant also expands our support for local product suppliers, especially fresh meat, which arrives from Coamo to all the restaurants on the island,” Medinas said.

“We also support other locally grown products, such as fresh eggs that arrive from Salinas, fresh milk used for the delicious Frosty and freshly baked bread, all from Puerto Rican suppliers. Our mission is to continue strengthening our commitment to quality and the highest levels of service.”

Grupo Colón Gerena operates 118 restaurants in Puerto Rico, including Wendy’s, Applebee’s, Longhorn, Olive Garden and Sizzler, employing more than 5,000 people.

