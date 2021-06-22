West, LLC recruiting cross-section of professionals for jobs across Puerto Rico

Among the projects it has developed is the construction of the electromechanics of the well-known Maunabo tunnels, and the construction of the San Cristóbal residence complex in Old San Juan, among others.

Aware of the high amount of talent in search of a job, Puerto Rican construction company West LLC is opening its doors to new young talent, adults and professionals, with or without experience, interested in working in the industry across Puerto Rico.

The company, which is marking its 50th anniversary, currently has about 120 employees and manages all its administrative positions virtually.

“We’ve gotten ahead with unique projects led by great professionals committed to the values that distinguish us as a company,” said Fernando Sumaza-Díaz, managing member of the company.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Among the projects it has developed is the construction of the electromechanics of the well-known Maunabo tunnels, and the construction of the San Cristóbal residence complex in Old San Juan, among others.

“We care much more that you want to learn than the knowledge you bring. If you don’t know, we will develop you here,” said Alice López, executive vice president.

“West is a school, the important thing is that you decide and want to join our family,” she said.

Without the requirement of prior experience, the company seeks to be a school for people, young people and professionals with a desire to work and who wish to develop their skills in a unique work environment.

West, LLC is recruiting for its three divisions, mechanical, civil and electrical for the following positions: project managers; administrative assistants in projects; plumbers; electricians; masons; and carpenters. Those interested can send their information through the company’s website, under the “opportunities” tab.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.