Western Union expands payment capabilities for businesses in P.R.

October 3, 2018 30

Global payments services provider Western Union Business Solutions has launched its payments platform, WU EDGE, in Puerto Rico, executives confirmed.

This “fast, secure platform will enable companies to conduct business in more than 130 currencies and send online business payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Alfred Nader, vice president of Western Union Business Solutions for the Latin America and Caribbean region.

WU EDGE allows businesses to connect with partners, generate real-time global payments, provide global trade intelligence and manage cash and foreign exchange risk all in an integrated digital tool.

“We’re very excited to provide Puerto Rican businesses access to a global network that allows them to conduct business across borders quickly, securely and affordably,” Nader said.

“Puerto Rico has a storied history of being involved in international commerce and launching EDGE will give importers and exporters a powerful tool to be more competitive in the international marketplace,” he added.

Western Union Business Solutions transforms how companies expand globally its online platform, which helps manage international payments and cash flow on a global scale. Its financial specialists can provide the market insight and risk management solutions your business needs to help protect profits, the executive added.