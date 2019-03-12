Western Union, TuChequera.com open int’l payment options for businesses

March 12, 2019 154

Western Union, a provider of cross-border, cross-currency money movement, announced an alliance between Western Union Business Solutions and TuChequera.com that will allow entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico to conduct business in more than 130 currencies and send online business payments through a platform available 24/7.

“Puerto Rico is the first region in Latin America and The Caribbean where we offered the EDGE digital platform in 2018. EDGE offers the best technology for entrepreneurs to reach international businesses for their global payments,” said Alfred Nader, vice president of Western Union Business Solutions for the Latin America and Caribbean region.

Since Hurricane Maria’s destruction to Puerto Rico in 2017, entrepreneurship on the island has slowly started to rebound.

“Western Union is proud to enable innovation and growth through an alliance with TuChequera.com, a unique virtual checkbook platform,” the company stated.

TuChequera.com will assist in introducing customers to the Western Union Business Solutions payments platform, WU EDGE, allowing businesses to easily connect with partners, generate real-time global payments, provide global trade intelligence and manage cash and foreign exchange risk through an integrated digital tool.

“With our alliance, local businesses will have access to an innovative and world-class platform allowing entrepreneurs the ability to be more competitive in the international marketplace,” said José García, founder of TuChequera.com.

“Our powerful online platforms help manage international payments and cash flow on a global scale. Our skilled financial specialists can provide the market insight and risk management solutions your business needs to help protect profits,” executives said.

“With a strong history of innovation and a commitment to compliance, we can help give our clients an advantage so they can focus on expanding business globally,” they added.