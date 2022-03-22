Women hosting Airbnb rentals in Puerto Rico have made $220M since January 2010

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Women hosts represent 49% of those in Puerto Rico who share their spaces on Airbnb, including this property in San Sebastián.

Women who work as Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico and have been sharing their spaces since January 2010 had generated more than $220 million in earnings through January 2022, the platform confirmed.

Of that amount, $7 million were reported for 2021 alone, the company stated.

The announcement came as Airbnb marked International Women’s Day, saying “it is important to recognize more than ever the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.”

“Over the past two years, while women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, some have found new economic opportunities to support their families, pursue lifelong passions and achieve success,” Airbnb officials added in a statement.

Women hosts represent 56% of the global community of hosts who share their spaces on Airbnb and in Puerto Rico they represent 49%.

“We’re deeply proud that women Hosts are a big part of the Airbnb community, therefore we are committed to continue working on promoting hosting as an opportunity for more women to become entrepreneurs and earn extra income,” said Stephanie Ruiz, director of communications for Airbnb Latin America.

Women are adopting hosting as a form of entrepreneurship at a higher rate, with 27% more women joining the platform globally compared to men in 2021, the company noted.

Worldwide, new female hosts have had more than $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021.

With global revenues of more than $12 billion in 2021, “women are not only pioneers in sharing their spaces, but also Masters of Hospitality, with responsive and clear communication, an emphasis on cleanliness and incredible experiences in general.”

In 2021, Airbnb hostesses globally received a higher proportion of 5-star reviews (91%) than their male counterparts (89%), the platform stated.