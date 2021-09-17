World Bank Group to discontinue ‘Doing Business’ report

The World Bank management paused the next “Doing Business” report and launched a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology.

The World Bank Group confirmed it will discontinue its Doing Business report after data irregularities associated with the 2018 and 2020 editions were reported internally in June 2020.

In a statement, the organization said “Trust in the research of the World Bank Group is vital. World Bank Group research informs the actions of policymakers, helps countries make better-informed decisions, and allows stakeholders to measure economic and social improvements more accurately.”

“Such research has also been a valuable tool for the private sector, civil society, academia, journalists, and others, broadening understanding of global issues,” it said.

“In addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current and/or former Bank staff, management reported the allegations to the Bank’s appropriate internal accountability mechanisms,” the entity further noted.

“After reviewing all the information available to date on ‘Doing Business,’ including the findings of past reviews, audits, and the report the Bank released today on behalf of the Board of Executive Directors, World Bank Group management has taken the decision to discontinue the ‘Doing Business’ report,” it added.

The World Bank Group stated it “remains firmly committed to advancing the role of the private sector in development and providing support to governments to design the regulatory environment that supports this.”

“Going forward, we will be working on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate. We’re deeply grateful to the efforts of the many staff members who have worked diligently to advance the business climate agenda, and we look forward to harnessing their energies and abilities in new ways,” it stated.