World Central Kitchen announces course for culinary professionals

World Central Kitchen (WCK) will be conducting the Relief Training course in Puerto Rico, an intensive two-day course for culinary industry professionals and students on the standard operating procedures and protocols necessary to provide food safely and effectively to communities in times of crisis.

The course will be held June 6-7 at the Banco Popular Foundation’s offices in San Juan.

The curriculum is based directly on the experiences of WCK chefs, who have provided emergency food assistance in Puerto Rico and around the world, including Ukraine. Through hands-on activities, the course empowers participants with the knowledge and skills needed to start and lead local food relief operations, whether WCK launches a campaign.

Upon completion of the curriculum, participants will know how to handle food safely from procurement to delivery, will have practiced food preparation techniques in emergency settings, and will be familiar with nutrition and menu planning for emergency situations.

For information, requirements and to complete the application to participate, click here. Spaces are limited.

The Relief Training is part of WCK’s efforts in Puerto Rico, which includes the Food Producers Network that it established in 2018 and has since awarded more than $4.9 million in grants to food producers affected by natural disasters in the Caribbean and Central America.

In Puerto Rico, WCK has invested more than $3.4 million through grants to several food producers and created the Mercado de Alimentos Santurce — which is held bi-monthly at the Miramar Food Truck Park — to improve access to local products in San Juan.

Almost four years since its launch, there is hard data showing that producers can double their production and sales after one year on the show, WCK officials said.