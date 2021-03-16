World Central Kitchen re-launches Volunteer Agritourism program across Caribbean

Through the volunteer and agritourism program, tourists and locals alike have the opportunity to volunteer to work for a half day or more at partnering farms and fisheries across the three locations.

Locals and visitors seeking fun and safe outdoor experiences will once again have the opportunity to visit and support food producers in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and The Bahamas through the Food Producer Network, a resilience program of nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK).

The Food Producer Network (FPN) officially launched in Puerto Rico in 2018 in response to Hurricanes Irma and María to help food producers rebuild their long-term capacity for food production and distribution.

Today the network also operates in the USVI and The Bahamas. After a brief hiatus in 2020 to restructure volunteer opportunities in light of COVID-19, FPN has now officially re-launched the network’s volunteer and agritourism program under rigorous health and safety protocols.

Through the volunteer and agritourism program, tourists and locals alike have the opportunity to volunteer to work for a half day or more at partnering farms and fisheries across the three locations.

Volunteers are always needed and there is so much to be done to ensure that fresh food reaches those who need it: from planting and harvesting, working with animals, building structures, stringing nets, among many other tasks, the nonprofit said.

Most activities take place outdoors in rural communities where visitors can enjoy some time off the beaten path in a safe and socially distant setting.

Besides being fun, the volunteer program is also part of WCK’s work to strengthen local food production and lower dependence on foreign food. Now more than ever food producers need helping hands and the volunteers provide essential human capital, all while affording volunteers the opportunity to assist, learn, and enjoy a unique experience.

