Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

World Travel & Tourism Council to host Sustainability and Investment Forum in San Juan

Contributor January 24, 2022
From left: Convention Center District Executive Director Mariella Vallines, Carlos Mercado and Maribel Rodríguez, senior vice president of the WTTC during the press conference in Spain.

The next edition of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Sustainability and Investment Forum will take place in San Juan June 14, gathering world leaders in the field to analyze the challenges facing the sector.

At a press conference in Spain, during the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITUR 2022) Puerto Rico Tourism Co. and WTTC officials confirmed that arrangements are moving forward for the event.

“The celebration of the Sustainability and Investment Forum represents a great opportunity to recognize Puerto Rico as a safe destination, with advanced health protocols, a varied tourist offer, and ample investment and development opportunities,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said.

“We thank the World Travel and Tourism Council for working together with us to carry out this event on the island,” he said. “We’re ready to welcome the global tourism leaders who will be participating in this meeting, which will serve as a platform for present and discuss trends and the future of sustainable tourism.”

Meanwhile, WTTC President Julia Simpson said, “with this meeting, tourism endorses its commitment to preserve the planet, biodiversity, reduce the effects of climate change and, above all, increase the resilience of the sector to ensure sustainable growth, the environment and the development of communities.”

She acknowledged the work Puerto Rico has been doing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting on the implementation of strict biosafety protocols to preserve the health of travelers by keeping its tourist services open.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico received $392M from USDA Rural Dev’t in ’21
Contributor January 24, 2022
Op-Ed: Neuromarketing, the revolution of emotions
Contributor January 24, 2022
Puerto Rico-based Hallo chosen to compete in 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit
Contributor January 24, 2022
El Portal de El Yunque reopens after $18.1M in repairs
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio January 21, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico received $392M from USDA Rural Dev’t in ’21
Op-Ed: Neuromarketing, the revolution of emotions
Puerto Rico-based Hallo chosen to compete in 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit
El Portal de El Yunque reopens after $18.1M in repairs
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.