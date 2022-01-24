World Travel & Tourism Council to host Sustainability and Investment Forum in San Juan

From left: Convention Center District Executive Director Mariella Vallines, Carlos Mercado and Maribel Rodríguez, senior vice president of the WTTC during the press conference in Spain.

The next edition of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Sustainability and Investment Forum will take place in San Juan June 14, gathering world leaders in the field to analyze the challenges facing the sector.

At a press conference in Spain, during the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITUR 2022) Puerto Rico Tourism Co. and WTTC officials confirmed that arrangements are moving forward for the event.

“The celebration of the Sustainability and Investment Forum represents a great opportunity to recognize Puerto Rico as a safe destination, with advanced health protocols, a varied tourist offer, and ample investment and development opportunities,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said.

“We thank the World Travel and Tourism Council for working together with us to carry out this event on the island,” he said. “We’re ready to welcome the global tourism leaders who will be participating in this meeting, which will serve as a platform for present and discuss trends and the future of sustainable tourism.”

Meanwhile, WTTC President Julia Simpson said, “with this meeting, tourism endorses its commitment to preserve the planet, biodiversity, reduce the effects of climate change and, above all, increase the resilience of the sector to ensure sustainable growth, the environment and the development of communities.”

She acknowledged the work Puerto Rico has been doing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting on the implementation of strict biosafety protocols to preserve the health of travelers by keeping its tourist services open.