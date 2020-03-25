WorldNet creates Remote Work Package to support Puerto Rico businesses

March 25, 2020 70

As part of its commitment to the island and the business sector, WorldNet Telecommunications Inc. has launched the “Remote Work Package” so that companies can have business continuity in times of crisis.

Employees are able to work remotely without affecting the company’s productivity and services, WorldNet executives said.

“In these difficult times we’re facing globally, we wanted to provide businesses with an option so that their employees can continue to work remotely,” WorldNet President María Virella said.

“Technology is the best ally that we can use both to keep our employees working remotely, and to serve clients or patients, in the case of doctors. This is why, now more than ever, it’s crucial to have the right tools to communicate quickly, easily and efficiently with your customers, employees and business partners,” she said.

The company-designed Remote Work Package includes:

KIUMI, a cloud phone solution that allows you to take calls from your office on your cell phone, computer or tablet. It also includes: Unlimited calls in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, video calls between two people, chat, and voicemail;

Microsoft Office 365 with all known programs like Word and Excel, among others;

Microsoft Teams, a collaboration tool for video conferences of up to 80 people through which documents can be shared, and presentations may be made, among others; and,

ShareSync to manage and safeguard documents in the cloud.

WorldNet recently signed up for the Federal Communications Commission’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” to guarantee its corporate clients’ continuity of their telecom service.