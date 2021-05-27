WorldNet, Expedition Communications partner to launch contingency satellite service

The WorldNet Sky Internet Powered by Expedition Communications service will be available for new and existing customers to add satellite Internet as part of the new business offering, the companies said.

WorldNet Telecommunications LLC has partnered with Expedition Communications to offer a set of business continuity services, which includes a new contingency satellite service.

The WorldNet Sky Internet, powered by Expedition Communications will provide business customers in general and WorldNet business partners access to satellite and regular internet, voice, cloud-based services, and security from one provider.

The service will be available starting today, weeks ahead of this year’s hurricane season. By combining their areas of expertise — Expedition Communications’s satellite internet technology and business continuity planning, and WorldNet’s Hosted PBX and VoIP services — the partners aim to “help more corporations get their businesses prepared,” in case of a weather-related emergency.

“We were here when Hurricane María hit. It was bad,” said Jerry Creekbaum, CTO for Expedition Communications. “FEMA has reported that nearly 40% of businesses won’t reopen once they’ve been closed by a disaster — we have a chance to change that.”

“By partnering with WorldNet and making it easier to diversify service, we help businesses be proactive in their preparation,” he said. “Ultimately, our goal is to give these businesses a chance to stay active in the face of disaster and have a much better chance at full recovery should a disaster strike.”

Meanwhile, WorldNet President María Virella-Báez said the service is available to companies of all sizes, which includes a business continuity strategy.

“This business relationship strengthens our offerings in the face of the hurricane season that starts earlier each year and, on the other hand, is a preventive and contingency method against possible emergencies,” she said.

“With the hurricane season that started already, a high percentage of small businesses are vulnerable — and in some cases, companies won’t be able to recover after an emergency if they do not establish a reliable contingency and business continuity plan. At WorldNet, we want every company to be connected and, we can help them build a robust and reliable contingency plan,” added Virella-Báez.

For WorldNet, a good business continuity plan must have two approaches: prevention and recovery. Besides considering the impact on the operation, infrastructure, and human resources companies, must consider data, information systems, among others.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.