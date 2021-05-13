Type to search

WorldNet marks 25th anniversary with 28% revenue growth

Contributor May 13, 2021
WorldNet is marking its silver anniversary with “Leveraging technology to build a strong Puerto Rico,” as its central message.

WorldNet Telecommunications, founded in San Juan in 1996, is marking its 25th anniversary with a string of accomplishments, including an increase in revenue of 28% and of 86% in accounts at the end of its fiscal year, it announced.

The success is attributed to “sales efforts, product development and the acquisition of some commercial assets in the industry.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company expanded its services to the residential sector and achieved growth of 112%, company executives confirmed. “WorldNet’s unprecedented transformation also produced a 16% increase in its workforce.”

“WorldNet connects through technology and innovation with a business model to transform and help our people. We have the technological solutions adapted to the needs of our business partners and we were able to demonstrate this during Hurricane María, the earthquakes and the pandemic,” said María Virella-Báez, who has been president of WorldNet since 2015.

Recently and coinciding with the celebration of its silver anniversary, WorldNet acquired a fiber optic infrastructure that increased its presence in the metropolitan area and obtained a portfolio of clients located throughout the island. Details of the transaction were undisclosed.

“Providing a local business model that contributes to society with a local staff for for those of us who live here, and to contribute to a healthy economy for Puerto Rico fills us with satisfaction,” she said.

“We want to continue promoting our way of working centered on our clients and business partners, our employees, their families, and the communities we serve,” added Virella-Báez.

WorldNet offers telecom services to the business sector with a full range of technology solutions, including digital security, voice, data, cloud services, broadband Internet, business continuity, servers, IT solutions, and computers, among others.

In 2018, after experiencing Hurricane María, the telecom provider integrated satellite telephony technology into its portfolio of services.

In its first decade, WorldNet developed its Voice over IP (VoIP) and fiber optic protocol network at a cost of $40 million, becoming a proprietary network provider, the company confirmed.

