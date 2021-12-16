Wovenware chosen to develop next-generation COVID-19 test kit

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ignacio Pino, president of CDI Labs.

Puerto Rico-based Wovenware, a nearshore provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions, announced it has been chosen as the software and AI development partner for global biotechnology firm CDI Labs, also based on the island.

Through the partnership, Wovenware is creating the technology for a next-generation COVID-19 rapid antigen single-use, self-testing kit.

“Wovenware is our technology partner of choice as we innovate a new approach to advanced COVID-19 self-testing,” said Ignacio Pino, president of CDI Labs. “The company’s deep bench of expertise in mobile app development and AI for life sciences will allow us to meet surging market demand for easy-to-use, immediate and accurate self-testing.”

Providing results via any mobile device, the first generation of the test kits will allow consumers to administer tests from the comfort of their homes in a matter of minutes.

They will be able to download the mobile app to any iOS or Android smart phone and the app will guide them through the test-taking process.

As part of the development process for the next-generation kits, the Wovenware team has trained a computer vision model to detect individual test kit components to provide an official positive or negative diagnosis in real-time. It will detect 99% of positive test cases, the firm stated.

“CDI Labs is at the forefront of protein research, and we have deep expertise in computer vision, software development and human-centric design,” said Christian González, CEO, Wovenware.

“Through this unique combination of talent, we’re able to deliver an easy-to-use mobile app that can improve consumer health and remove the stress from COVID-19 testing. Once again, we’re able to see first-hand the power of technology working with scientists to solve global challenges,” said González.