Wovenware named IDC Innovator for Artificial Intelligence services

Wovenware, a nearshore provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions, announced it has been named an IDC Innovator, described as emerging vendors with revenue of less than $100 million, that have demonstrated either a groundbreaking business model or an innovative new technology — or both.

Wovenware was one of only four providers recognized for its AI services, it stated.

“AI increasingly has been playing a bigger role with enterprises, but it has truly taken off this year by providing vital support to COVID-19 research efforts, as well as businesses that have had to adapt to a digital-first way of operating,” said Christian González, CEO, Wovenware.

“We’re encouraged by the technology innovation taking place daily in AI and pleased to be named an IDC Innovator for our AI services that help companies gain valuable insights from their data across industries,” he said.

Wovenware offers a bespoke model of AI solution development capabilities that address the full AI lifecycle. Its innovation workflow methodology covers business use case development; human-centric service design; training dataset preparation; building, training and validation of AI models; integration of models with production applications, and operationalization and continuous learning of models.

A large portion of the company’s clients are in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, government, and telecommunications, where security and privacy are top priorities.

In addition to focusing almost exclusively on custom development of APIs and algorithms, Wovenware offers a “private crowd” for data labeling comprised of all U.S. citizens under non-disclosure agreements.

