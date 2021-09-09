Type to search

Wyndham Grand Río Mar Puerto Rico hosting job fair Sept. 14

Contributor September 9, 2021
The hotel will be recruiting for a variety of positions.

The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort will be looking for new talent to grow its staff during a Job Fest on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hotel will be filling positions for all areas: Casino, banquets, food & beverage, guest services, culinary, maintenance, housekeeping and steward, and there will be a $2,000 hire-in bonus for cooks, property officials confirmed.

Those interested can access the application here. Interested candidates can also got to the hotel’s Rio Mar Ballroom on Job Fest Day for an interview on the spot. Vaccination evidence or a negative COVID-19 test taken no longer 72 hours prior to Job Fest will be required for entrance.

“We are certain that there is a wealth of talented people ready to work and we want to add them to our team,” said Mariemma Sánchez, Human Resources director of the Wyndham Grand Río Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
