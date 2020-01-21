Yauco college joins World Central Kitchen to cook meals for earthquake victims

January 21, 2020 169

National University College and its NUC IBC Institute Extension Centers joined the World Central Kitchen effort headed by Chef José Andrés, to serve as a central kitchen to prepare hot meals for earthquake victims of Puerto Rico’s southwestern area.

World Central Kitchen teachers, students and staff make approximately 1,000 pounds to feed 5,000 people, daily.

All National University College campuses and extension centers evaluated their emergency protocols and were certified to begin the school year, so they were able to enable the Extension Center’s kitchen last week.

As part of their aid plan, they created collection centers in all of their campuses to gather essential items, food and clothing for the affected families in the southern area, including their college community, school officials said.

Michael Bannett, president of National University College, confirmed that the NUC IBC Institute Extension Centers of Yauco and Ponce were evaluated by structural engineers and will welcome students and staff today.

Minor damages registered at both Centers were addressed to ensure the school term can continue, he said.

“It’s our responsibility as an educational institution to evaluate all buildings, whether they have visual damage or not, to ensure we’re ready before receiving our students” Bannett said.

“National University College, like everyone on the island, stands in solidarity with the situation and we’re prepared so that our psychologists and counselors can support our college community as necessary,” he said.

“We encourage students, professors and administration staff who are going through this difficult time to contact or visit their campus or center to seek help and attend their particular needs,” he said.

Classes for the other campuses and Extension Centers began Jan. 15.

