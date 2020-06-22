Yees! to host summer program to develop online businesses

June 22, 2020 141

Yees! a company dedicated to business education, has developed a summer program for youth interested in developing an online business, “building on the opportunities that the COVID-19 pandemic has opened.”

“We could conclude that COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital technology in the exchange of goods and services,” Yees! officials said in a statement.

“From buying and selling products, making payments and transactions, to teleconferences for work and personal meetings, the digitization of businesses or their processes has become the main aspect of the business world,” the nonprofit’s officials said.

Over five days, from July 6-10, participants will: learn the fundamental aspects to successfully operate a business in the digital economy; Do research on market trends; Learn about marketing strategies on social networks; and, how to raise capital online.

Local entrepreneurs including Alan Taveras of Brands of, Oscar Serrano from Noticel, Jonathan Lebrón, co-creator of elcalce.com and “El Push de la Semana,” and growth hacker Demiban Díaz, from Redventures.com will participate as speakers.

The program will be offered via Zoom. Space are limited. For more information and to register, click HERE.

