Yees!, University of Notre Dame to launch 3rd edition of Bizy Academy

Rosaleé Córdova, co-founder of Yees!

The program returns to Puerto Rico, offering mentorship, business education and access to capital to support entrepreneurs.

Committed to providing high-impact entrepreneurial education, Yees!, in partnership with the University of Notre Dame, will offer Bizy Academy for the third consecutive year.

The program is part of the university’s Urban Poverty & Business Initiative (UPBI), which provides resources for individuals looking to structure and develop their business ideas or expand existing ventures.

Bizy Academy has been implemented in India, Brazil and South Africa, reaching 1,988 participants globally over the past 13 months. Designed to reflect the circumstances of the communities it serves, the program follows a structured educational model that provides clear steps to make the entrepreneurial process more strategic.

In Puerto Rico, the initiative will not only offer tools and educational resources with innovative business development methodologies but also provide mentorship, access to microloans and strategic connections.

“At Yees!, we are proud to be the University of Notre Dame’s partner in this initiative because it allows us to contribute to strengthening the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem while providing growth opportunities to more entrepreneurs through world-class business education tools,” said Rosaleé Córdova, co-founder of Yees!

This year, the program will begin on March 10 and will include five workshops and three mentorship sessions. The sessions will be held at the Hub of Hecho en Puerto Rico in Plaza Las Américas, offering participants an interactive learning environment.

The program will also provide expert mentors in business-related fields and the opportunity to access capital based on demonstrated progress.

Additionally, participants who complete the program will have the chance to submit their business proposals for potential economic opportunities through the University of Notre Dame’s network of collaborators.