Yestoday launches inclusive business planning software

NIMB Staff March 19, 2025
Yestoday's founders said they are committed to using technology to eliminate barriers to entrepreneurship.
The platform aims to make entrepreneurship accessible, regardless of “abilities or circumstances.”

Yestoday, a business planning platform designed to promote inclusion and accessibility, has positioned itself as the first tool of its kind in Puerto Rico.

Founded by entrepreneurs Yes Rosario and Layshi Curbelo, the platform was conceived from the outset as an “accessible solution for anyone looking to develop a business idea, regardless of their abilities or circumstances.”

“From the beginning, our goal with Yestoday was to enable anyone, regardless of their abilities or circumstances, to access effective tools to grow their business,” Rosario said. “We wanted to create a space where inclusion wasn’t an add-on but the foundation of our mission.”

Yestoday’s approach has garnered praise from accessibility advocates and technology experts. Among those who have evaluated the platform is José Monolo Álvarez, a software developer and professor at the University of Puerto Rico in Río Piedras, who is blind.

“I liked it, it is a simple and powerful tool — it does what it’s supposed to do. I never say that it is one hundred percent, because accessibility is always increasing, but Yestoday has a very high percentage of accessibility. You can tell that the person who made it designed it thinking about accessibility as a priority,” he said.

The company explained that the platform is designed to simplify business planning, helping entrepreneurs structure their ideas strategically while ensuring that the platform remains easy to navigate and functional for users of all abilities. 

In what it called a milestone, Yestoday will participate in the Global South conference in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 16-17, marking its first presentation at a major international entrepreneurship and technology event. This opportunity reflects the platform’s ambition to expand beyond Puerto Rico.

“We know that the need for accessible tools for business development is not unique to Puerto Rico. That’s why our goal is for Yestoday to reach anyone with the dream of starting a business, regardless of their location or situation,” Curbelo said.

Yestoday’s founders said they remain committed to breaking down barriers to entrepreneurship through technology. They added that by providing accessible and inclusive business planning tools, the platform shows that innovation can go hand in hand with equity.

