YMCA of San Juan breaks ground on $1.4M Aquatic Center

NIMB Staff April 23, 2025
YMCA Executive Director Mabel Román-Padró offers details of the project.

The facility will offer accessible therapeutic and wellness services for underserved communities in Puerto Rico.

The YMCA of San Juan has officially begun construction on a new Aquatic Center that will offer accessible rehabilitation and wellness services for communities in San Juan and surrounding areas.

The $1.4 million project, a major expansion of the organization’s health programs, will be funded through private donations, institutional support and YMCA resources.

“The new Aquatic Center represents a significant expansion of our services and responds to a real need in our population: access to spaces for physical recovery, adaptive exercise and preventive health,” said YMCA Executive Director Mabel Román-Padró, who led the groundbreaking ceremony alongside board members and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

“Today we lay the first stone of a dream that reflects our commitment to everyone’s well-being,” she added.

Phase one includes building a therapeutic pool and remodeling restrooms, locker rooms and administrative offices. The project also includes installing specialized filtration systems and water heaters to support the center’s operations.

Partners supporting the development include Maestro Cares, artist Don Omar, the Municipality of San Juan, the Legislative Assembly, the Department of Sports and Recreation, and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. Strategic allies include Sens. Juan Oscar Morales and Nitza Morán, and Rep. Eddie Charbonier.

Designed by Miguel Calzada Arquitectos and built by QUI Group LLC, with oversight by Primary Engineering Solutions, the new facility marks a milestone in the YMCA’s more than 110-year history in Puerto Rico.

“This project launches a new stage for our organization, focused on expanding our reach and serving populations that have historically been underserved,” Román-Padró said. “We’re committed to delivering quality, accessible solutions that transform lives.”

The Aquatic Center is expected to become a cornerstone for inclusive health services in the region, reinforcing the YMCA’s role as a long-standing community anchor dedicated to physical, emotional and social well-being.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
