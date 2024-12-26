Yo! Mochi brings Japanese flour doughnuts to Puerto Rico

Yo! Mochi redefines traditional doughnuts by blending classic pastries with the unique texture of Japanese mochi, offering a crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior.

The new mochi doughnut concept will open at Plaza Guaynabo.

The innovative gastronomic concept Yo! Mochi, recognized for its distinctive doughnuts made with Japanese rice flour, announced it is entering the Puerto Rican market with the opening of its first location in the island in Plaza Guaynabo, scheduled for early 2025.

The brand’s debut in Puerto Rico follows an investment of $150,000, which is estimated to generate 10 new jobs in the municipality. In addition to donuts, known for being “gluten-friendly” and with options in flavors ranging from traditional matcha to ube, a popular ingredient in Asian cuisine, Yo! Mochi will offer a variety of additional products such as mochi waffles, mochi malasadas, soft drinks and coffee.

“Our donuts represent a fusion between the Japanese culinary tradition of mochi and the popularity of donuts,” explained Hector Westerband, president of Mochi PR LLC. “This product is unique as it is made with mochi flour imported from Asia, which gives it a characteristic texture: crispy on the outside and yet soft on the inside.”

“This combination of flavors and textures has been a resounding success in the United States, and we are very excited to be able to bring this innovative product to Puerto Rico.”

Yo! Mochi has revolutionized the traditional concept of donuts by merging classic pastries with the unique texture of Japanese mochi, creating a product that is distinguished by its crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior. In addition, the product is naturally friendly for people looking for gluten-free options, as the flour does not contain it. The franchise, which has gained national recognition in the United States, including the award for the best donut shop in the state of Nevada by the Yelp platform, imports its ingredients directly from Asia and prepares its products from scratch.

The new location in Plaza Guaynabo will offer an extensive menu that celebrates the fusion of Asian and Western flavors. The line of mochi doughnuts includes twelve tantalizing varieties: Ube Glazed and Ube Cookies and Cream, which incorporate the distinctive flavor of Asian purple yam; Oreo Malasaga and Coco; classic options such as toffee milk chocolate and peppermint; and unique creations such as strawberry shortcake, orange crème brûlée, churro, sprinkles and circus cookies.

Complementing the doughnut offerings, the establishment will also serve mochi-style malasadas — an interpretation of the Portuguese Hawaiian dessert, like a stuffed doughnut without a hole — available in three flavors: Ube, egg custard and chocolate.

The menu is rounded out by mochi waffles in five varieties (The OG waffles, ube crème brûlée, churro, chocolate and oreo), corn dogs with a touch of mochi and a selection of refreshing drinks, including traditional Vietnamese and ube coffee, horchata, and peach, green apple and strawberry sodas.

“The Puerto Rican market is ready for an innovative gastronomic proposal like Yo! Mochi. Local consumers value unique and high-quality products, and we are confident that the concept of Yo! Mochi will be well received. Mochi donuts are a different, fun and delicious product, and we are sure that they will quickly capture the interest and palate of Puerto Ricans,” added Westerband.

The opening of the first Yo! Mochi in Plaza Guaynabo marks the start of a licensing agreement between Mochi PR and the parent company, which operates the flagship store in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new location will incorporate elements of the brand’s design, known for its youthful atmosphere and vibrant décor.