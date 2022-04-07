Youth Dev’t Program opens call for nominations for ‘Compromiso Juvenil’ award

Jorge Pagán, director of the PDJ.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) announced that its Youth Development Program (PDJ, in Spanish) opened the call to receive nominations through April 20 from entities and individuals to select the winner of the 2022

Compromiso Juvenil” award.

The categories of services provided that qualify are social work (for business development, promoting leadership and entrepreneurship skills); business development mentoring service; economic aid (search for financing, information on aid and resources for the development of initiatives); job creation and encourage self-employment; and educational development.

“We hope to receive nominations from all the regions of the island, because we know that, in all of them, there are people and organizations committed to the transformation of Puerto Rico, from the base, which are our children and our youth,” said Jorge Pagán, director of the PDJ.

The requirements to participate include submitting the registration form on or before the deadline and selecting the category of participation included in the form. The service provided by the organization or individual must have been performed in Puerto Rico or the United States during 2021 and must have a detailed description of the services provided, its history and state the objectives achieved, among other details, the agency stated.