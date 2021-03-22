Youth entrepreneurship program Lemonade Day slated for June 12

Since 2007, about one million young people have participated in Lemonade Day establishing and operating lemonade stands in communities across the United States and Canada.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Lemonade Day Puerto Rico is now accepting registrations from students wanting to operate their own business and earn their own money to participate in the third edition of the program to be held June 12, 2021 throughout the island.

Registration is free for participants of Lemonade Day to learn how to: set up and operate their own businesses; become part of Puerto Rico’s economic rebirth; earn money; develop responsibility, self-reliance, and teamwork skills; and contribute to the well-being of your community.

“We encourage parents, teachers, and students from public schools, private schools, and home schooling to join Lemonade Day,” said Natalia Subirá, director of Lemonade Day Puerto Rico.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=675263&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Now more than ever Lemonade Day is a valuable resource and ideal complement to distance education curriculums. All students will benefit from an already proven business education program, which will culminate with the operation of a lemonade stand through which participants can earn their own income and have a positive impact on the community,” said Subirá, of the program that encourages participants to divide their earning in three parts: to spend; save; and donate.

The 2021 edition of Lemonade Day Puerto Rico already has more than 600 entries of children and young people across the island who dream of earning their own money and one day having their own business.

Enrollment in the program includes all educational materials and the opportunity to win prizes in the best stand, best lemonade, and entrepreneur of the year contests.

In 2020, Lemonade Day Puerto Rico celebrated the designation of Danyarelie Mar Ruiz Coss as Entrepreneur of the Year nationwide.

Program mentors – teachers and parents – have access to printed or online resources, and virtual workshops to guide participants through the experience of how to set up, operate and market their lemonade business.

“Through this project we all win by sowing the seed of entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency in young people,” said Tere Nolla, executive director of CRECE, a nonprofit organization that holds the Lemonade Day license in Puerto Rico.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.