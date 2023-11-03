4 nonprofits in finals for Tina Hills award from Ángel Ramos Foundation

ACirc has worked to stimulate artistic creation and expand access to art and culture in communities whose cultural offering is limited.

For the first time in its history, the Ángel Ramos Foundation (FAR, in Spanish) announced the four finalist organizations for the Tina Hills Award, one of the island’s main philanthropic awards.

The nonprofits that will be recognized as finalists are the Asociación Acirc Corp., el Centro de Ayuda y Terapia al Niño con Impedimento Inc. (AYANI), el Centro Microempresas y Tecnologías Agrícolas Sustentables Yauco Inc. (CMTAS) y el Programa del Adolescente de Naranjito Inc. (PANI).

One of these organizations will be the winner on “Philanthropy Day,” on Nov. 15.

The four nonprofit organizations participated in an evaluation process in which an external board analyzed their work and impact on the communities. The winning entity will receive a prize of $200,000 and each finalist will receive $20,000.

This is the 26th edition of the Tina Hills Award which, since its origins, has recognized the trajectory and extraordinary social work of Puerto Rico’s nonprofits. The award honors with her name the founder and past president of the Ángel Ramos Foundation, Argentina Hills, who in 2023 celebrates her 102nd birthday, “always maintaining her love for Puerto Rico as a priority and passion of life,” the FAR stated.

“The Tina Hills Award is fundamental for the Ángel Ramos Foundation, as it’s that time of the year to recognize, applaud, thank, and celebrate the tireless work that organizations do for island communities,” said FAR President Roberto Santa María.

“In each delivery ceremony we reiterate our commitment as an institution, whose philanthropic work spans 65 years,” he said.

As in previous editions, this selection of finalists shows the diversity of fields and focuses of action of organizations in the island.

ACirc has worked to stimulate artistic creation and expand access to art and culture in communities whose cultural offering is limited.

Centro AYANI stands out for its commitment to transforming and improving the living conditions of young people and adults with functional diversity.

CMTAS supports, above all, community agricultural microentrepreneurs with the interest of strengthening community economic development.

PANI develops and implements educational and psychosocial perspective projects with emphasis on youth and their community ecosystem.

“In this edition we wanted to do something different and break with the tradition of keeping the finalists as our best kept secret so we can start celebrating them a little earlier,” said FAR Executive Director Laura López.

“The island needs to know and remember that there are people working hard for the most just and noble causes. Like every year, choosing just one is a very big challenge, because they are all worthy of our recognition as an island,” she said.

“We’re sure that both the organizations that are finalists and the entity that will be awarded deserve all our gratitude for their work,” said López.