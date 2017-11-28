Puerto Rican airline exec. honored in Dallas; Dedicates award to island

Pedro Fábregas, president of Dallas, TX-based Envoy, was chosen for the third year in a row as one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s top leaders in “D CEO” Magazine’s 2018 Dallas 500 special edition, honoring the most powerful business leaders in the area.

But this year, the award has a new meaning for the Puerto Rico native, who is dedicating the honors to the people of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, which are suffering the aftermath of Hurricane María.

“So many of our employees have been impacted by this year’s storms throughout the southern U.S. and the Caribbean,” said Fábregas. “Especially Puerto Rico, a place I call home and where I started my career.”

In 2008, Fábregas was named president of the defunct American Eagle’s operations in San Juan, the Caribbean, Miami and the Bahamas. He now heads Envoy, another division of American Airlines in Texas. American Eagle ended its 27-year run out of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan in April 2013, as this media outlet reported.

“My experience leading teams throughout the islands helped prepare me for future success,” he said. “I’d like to dedicate this award to all of our employees who are still dealing with adversity in the aftermath of these storms. I have to thank our parent company, American Airlines, for the great support they provided to our employees and their families.”

His leadership philosophy at Envoy is founded on providing safe, high-quality service at a competitive cost, while his work ethic follows strict standards of respect and dignity for all employees and colleagues, Envoy said in a release.

In “D CEO’s” special edition, honorees shared business and life advice, toughest challenges they had to overcome in their careers, hobbies, thoughts for the future and other facts.