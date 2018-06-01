FEMA has awarded nearly $219M in assistance for P.R. recovery

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded nearly $219 million in additional Public Assistance grants for Hurricane María recovery in Puerto Rico, it announced.

As of May 30, the FEMA Public Assistance program has obligated $2.2 billion in total funding to the government of Puerto Rico and municipalities for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

“Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner,” the agency noted.

The following grants were recently approved:

For emergency protective measures: Nearly $189.4 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority More than $11 million to the Puerto Rico National Guard Nearly $1.6 million to the municipality of Yabucoa More than $1.4 million to the municipality of Gurabo More than $1.1 million to the municipality of Jayuya

For debris removal: More than $3.3 million to the Puerto Rico Department of Sports and Recreation More than $3 million to the municipality of Guayanilla More than $2.4 million to the municipality of Dorado More than $1.6 million to the municipality of Santa Isabel



An additional $3.3 million was awarded for various smaller projects.

The Public Assistance program provides grants to eligible government organizations and certain private nonprofit organizations for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities.

The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process. The program is funded by FEMA and administered by the government of Puerto Rico.