USACE awards $240M contract for power restoration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in coordination with the Huntsville Engineering and Support Center, has awarded a $240 million contract to Texas-based Fluor Corporation for the repair of the power grid in Puerto Rico, the agency announced.

“We welcome this contract award which will bring needed personnel and equipment in support of the power grid repair mission,” said Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, South Atlantic Division commander.

The contract will go toward re-energizing the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA.)

“We continue to work hard and do everything possible to support FEMA, the government of Puerto Rico and the people of the island,” Holland said.

Fluor Corporation will augment ongoing efforts to repair transmission and distribution lines, the agency said.

The contract includes equipment evaluation and repair, as well as the re-energization, and recommissioning of substations and switching stations.

Repairing the power grid is a process that includes four main efforts: provide temporary emergency power and spot generation for critical facilities; ensure adequate generation at power plants; reinstall and repair transmission lines; and restore and repair distribution lines.

“USACE looks forward to the continuing partnership with PREPA, the Department of Energy and FEMA on this important endeavor,” it said.