Bayada Home Health Care recruiting nurses in P.R. on June 20-21

Bayada Home Health Care, a company dedicated to providing nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, habilitation, primary care and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors throughout the United States at home, is recruiting health care nurses in Puerto Rico to relocate to Minnesota.

Bayada Home Health Care will interview nurses at its “Career Open House” to take place Jan. 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. The company seeks to interview highly-skilled nurses to fill open home health care positions in Minnesota.

Qualified nurses who reside on the island, who are currently out of work as a result of Hurricane María’s impact, and who are willing to move to Minnesota to provide home health care for children and adults, are encouraged to attend the Open House to learn more about the competitive salary, benefits and relocation package being offered by Bayada.

Those unable to attend the open house but who are interested in nursing opportunities in Minnesota, may contact interviews@bayada.com.